Помогите составить не менее 12 вопросов He is going to take part in the school football competition in September

1. Who is going to take part in the school football competition in September? 2. What is he going to do in the school football competition in September? 3. Where is he going to take part in September? 4. What is competition going to be in September? 5. When is he going to take part in school footbal competition? 6. When is school football competititon going to be? 7. Where is football competition is going to be? 8. What is going to be in September? 9. What is going to be at school in September? 10. Which competition is going to be in school? 11. Why is he going to take part in the school competition in September? 12. Why is competition going to start in September?