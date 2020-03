ПОМОГИТЕ, СРОЧНО! И так. Нужно составить сочинение на тему кто такие ECO-helpers (думаю понятно, о чём я). Нужно хотя бы 8-10 предложений. Лексику нужно употреблять на уровне 7 класса. Новые слова - только в плюсе. + Так же ес...

Гость: Гость:

Pupils can take part in different ecological activities. They can organize eco-clubs where they can discuss ecological problems, offer solutions to them and issue special eco-leaflets. Such eco-helpers can explain to people how to protect nature and improve environment. Planting trees, throwing rubbish in rubbish bins, collecting plastic and bottles for recycling - all these can help to improve the situation. Eco-helpers can also ask other children and their parents to help them to clear out ponds in the parks. It is also useful to build nesting houses for birds. Eco-helpers groups can also invite people to plant trees and bushes. In other words a lot of things can be done by them.