Помогите срочно! Прочитать текст и преобразовать слова. 11. Three men came to New York for the first time and took room in a hotel. In the evening they went out sightseeing and ... back till nearly three in the morning. Th...

Английский язык
Помогите срочно! Прочитать текст и преобразовать слова. 11. Three men came to New York for the first time and took room in a hotel. In the evening they went out sightseeing and ... back till nearly three in the morning. Their room was on the 43th floor. "I am terribly sorry," said the porter, "but the elevator is broken , there is 12. something wrong with it. You ... to walk up to your room."
Three men came to New York for the first time and took room in a hotel. In the evening they went out sightseeing and didn't come back till nearly three in the morning. Their room was on the 43th floor. "I am terribly sorry," said the porter, "but the elevator is broken , there is something wrong with it. You will have to walk up to your room."
