Помогите срочно Put the sentences in the right order. 1)There room is an armchair living in the 2)under the is a mouse chair There 3)in the are five There oranges fridge 4)our city There trees are many in

Помогите срочно Put the sentences in the right order. 1)There room is an armchair living in the 2)under the is a mouse chair There 3)in the are five There oranges fridge 4)our city There trees are many in
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
There is an armchair in the living room There is a mouse under the chair There are 5 oranges in the fridge There are a lot of trees in our city
