Помогите срочно Put the sentences in the right order. 1)There room is an armchair living in the 2)under the is a mouse chair There 3)in the are five There oranges fridge 4)our city There trees are many in
Английский язык
There is an armchair in the living room There is a mouse under the chair There are 5 oranges in the fridge There are a lot of trees in our city
