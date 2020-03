Помогите срочно !! Раунд ап 3 Put the verbs in brackets inti the cjrrect tense. ................(you/meet) Paul yesterday?. Father.............(work) in the garden now? What........(you/do) at the moment? Mr Jones...........

Английский язык

Помогите срочно !! Раунд ап 3 Put the verbs in brackets inti the cjrrect tense. ................(you/meet) Paul yesterday?. Father.............(work) in the garden now? What........(you/do) at the moment? Mr Jones............(paint) his house last month. She...............(go) to school on foot every day. It..............(be) not yesterday The baby...........(not/sleep) now He never.........(drive) fast She .........(leave) Paris in 1987

Автор: Гость