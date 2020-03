Помогите срочно умоляю номер 1,2

Гость: Гость:

Буду рандомно писать ответы на вопросы, тк не знаю ничего о твоей семье : 1) My grandmother is the oldest in our family. 2) My father is the strongest in our family. 3) My mother is the best singer in our family. 4) My father is the worst dancer in our family. 5) My grandfathr is the best football player in our family. 6) I am the most interesting person in our family.