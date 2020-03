ПОМОГИТЕ СРОЧНО ЗАДАНИЕ Fill in : exotic, promises, tiring, bite, tupical, staff, poisonous, rare, stare , 1 The jungle ........ an amazing experience . 2 It's rude to ........ at people 3 Be careful ! Snakes can ............

ПОМОГИТЕ СРОЧНО ЗАДАНИЕ Fill in : exotic, promises, tiring, bite, tupical, staff, poisonous, rare, stare , 1 The jungle ........ an amazing experience . 2 It's rude to ........ at people 3 Be careful ! Snakes can .......... ! 4 What is a .......... Saturday for you ? 5 The .......... at the hotel are very helpful 6 Some snakes are ......... so be careful 7 You can see a lot of .......... birds at the zoo 8 Tina does all her ............... on Saturday mornings 9 The Rothschild garaffe is a ......... animal . There are only a few hundred left 10 The forty- minute walk to school is very .........

