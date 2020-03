Помогите!! Task 3. Translate the sentences from Russian into English. 1. Я люблю встречаться со своими друзьями чтобы развеяться и повеселиться. 2. Успех этого фильма был весьма предсказуем: в нем снимались самые яркие звезд...

Гость: Гость:

1 i like to meet with friends in order to unwind and have fun 2 The success of that movie was quite predicatble, the most famous movie stars were taking part in it 3 I must admit that I am not a fan of classical music , I am indifferent to it . 4 the music in the youth club was rattling all night 5 there were not free seats in the theatre that evening 6 It is unfair to assume that all teens love the same things : computer games, music and action games 7 The audience impatiently waited for the moment curtain raised , and they should hearmy favorite opera rises. 8 I believe that nothing can be compared with an interesting and fascinating book. 9. The music I heard that night was truly memorable.