Помогите выбрать правильный вариант. Обоснуйте. 1.Are you ready? It's time "for going". Are you ready? It's time " to go". Are you ready? It's time "going". Are you ready? It's time "go". 2. My mother "makes me" do my hom...

Английский язык
Помогите выбрать правильный вариант. Обоснуйте. 1.Are you ready? It's time "for going". Are you ready? It's time " to go". Are you ready? It's time "going". Are you ready? It's time "go". 2. My mother "makes me" do my homework before I go for a walk. My mother "helps me" do my homework before I go for a walk. My mother "gets me" do my homework before I go for a walk. My mother "lets me" do my homework before I go for a walk. 3. I introduced "himself" to Bill as soon as I saw him. I introduced "me" to Bill as soon as I saw him. I introduced "myself" to Bill as soon as I saw him. I introduced "each other" to Bill as soon as I saw him. 4. I asked him "not to go" but he went anyway. I asked him "to not go" but he went anyway. I asked him "not going" but he went anyway. I asked him "he doesn't go" but he went anyway.
1. Are you ready? It's time " to go". 2. My mother "makes me" do my homework before I go for a walk. 3. I introduced "myself" to Bill as soon as I saw him. 4. I asked him "not to go" but he went anyway.
