ПОМОГИТЕ ЗАДАТЬ ВОПРОС К ПОДЛЕЖАЩЕМУ И ОТВЕТИТЬ НА НЕГО? Дам 25 баллов

1.Who were in the mountains? They were in mountains 2.who does like to ski down the hills? They like to ski down the hills 3.who has got nice country house? They have got nice country house 4.Who did invite children to the farm? mr smith invited children to the farm 5.who are helping the farmer? they are helping the farmer
