Помогите,закончите предложения Your sister isn’t married, ……….? You found my keys, ……….? I am very smart, ???…….? Jack didn’t pass his exams, ……….? Our love will last forever, ……….? You have never been to China, ……….? Sandra ha...

Английский язык

Помогите,закончите предложения Your sister isn’t married, ……….? You found my keys, ……….? I am very smart, ???…….? Jack didn’t pass his exams, ……….? Our love will last forever, ……….? You have never been to China, ……….? Sandra has already got up, ……….? My coffee and croissants are not cold, ……….? They won’t spend all their money, ……….? Tim is fond of table tennis, ……….? This palace was built in the 16th century, ……….? Her son often rides a horse in the country, ……….? The waiters were not polite, ……….? You prefer seafood, ……….? The students don’t speak French, ……….? She can’t play the violin, ……….? They can see the mountains from the window, ……….? Your boyfriend doesn’t earn much, ……….? We must talk to our neighbors, ……….? The train must not arrive late, ……….?

