Поставить глаголы в нужной форме. 1. Russia (wash) by the Black Sea. 2. Many places (show) to tourists every day. 3. The things (not pack) in the evening a day ago. 4. We (show) a new film today. 5. Some money (give) to you nex...

Гость: Гость:

1. Russia (is washed) by the Black Sea. 2. Many places (are shown) to tourists every day. 3. The things (were not packed) in the evening a day ago. 4. We (will be shown) a new film today. 5. Some money (will be given) to you next week. 6. Warm clothes (are usually made) of wool. 7. The music (was not composed) by Beethoven. 8. The man (was operated on) last week. 9. Russian (is spoken) all over the world. 10. The cup (will be won) by the team next game.