Поставить в нужную форму. 1. When I (get) home that evening, my little son (eat) dinner himself for the first time. 2. My sister's wedding (be) the only thing anybody (talk) at home for the last two weeks. 3. They (go) back t...

Поставить в нужную форму. 1. When I (get) home that evening, my little son (eat) dinner himself for the first time. 2. My sister's wedding (be) the only thing anybody (talk) at home for the last two weeks. 3. They (go) back to the hotel and up to their suite, where they (expect) the inspector at six-thirty. 4. Presently he (turn) to look at the corner where, she (stand). 5. Scarlett, who (fan) herself with a turkey-tall fan, (stop) abruptly. 6. He just (leave) for the airport when I (call). 7. "Who are you thinking of?", he (ask) after he (look) at me for a few seconds. 8. They (stand) in the open front doorway, waiting for her to come in out of the rain. 9. Their daughter (not/say) where she (sleep) and she (have) a curiously looking box in her hands.

