Поставить вопросы к придаточным предложениям A)she's read the book (which l advised her to take) B) the man (you want to speak to is coming tomorrow) C) the place (where l was born)is a big city now D)l couldn't come (beca...

Английский язык

Поставить вопросы к придаточным предложениям A)she's read the book (which l advised her to take) B) the man (you want to speak to is coming tomorrow) C) the place (where l was born)is a big city now D)l couldn't come (because l didn't feel well)

Автор: Гость