Поставить вопросы к придаточным предложениям A)she's read the book (which l advised her to take) B) the man (you want to speak to is coming tomorrow) C) the place (where l was born)is a big city now D)l couldn't come (beca...

Поставить вопросы к придаточным предложениям A)she's read the book (which l advised her to take) B) the man (you want to speak to is coming tomorrow) C) the place (where l was born)is a big city now D)l couldn't come (because l didn't feel well)
A) What book has she read? B) What man is coming tomorrow? C) Which place is a big city now? D) Why couldn't you come?
