. Поставьте глагол в правильную форму( present simple or present continuous) 1. María ____________ (work) for a TV station. 2. At the moment she ____________ (travel) in the Sahara Desert. 3. Dan ____________ (love) wild animal...

Английский язык

. Поставьте глагол в правильную форму( present simple or present continuous) 1. María ____________ (work) for a TV station. 2. At the moment she ____________ (travel) in the Sahara Desert. 3. Dan ____________ (love) wild animals. 4. He ____________ (not visit) Alaska at the moment. 5. Marta ____________ (not live) in Africa. 6. She ____________ (stay) in Africa at the moment. 7. Dad usually ____________ (cook) dinner. 8. My parents ____________ (go) to Italy every year. 9. My sister ____________ (walk) to school every day. 10. We ____________ (have) lunch now. 11. I never ____________ (stay in) on Saturday evening. 12. I ____________ (go) to the cinema now. 13. My mum ____________ (not work) today. 14. Peter ____________ (not like) rap music. 15. He ____________ (listen) to pop music at the moment. 16. Donna usually ____________ (go) shopping on Saturdays. 17. Let´s go out. It ____________ (not rain) now. 18. Hurry up! Everybody ____________ (wait) for you! 19. The sun ____________ (rise) in the east. 20. Water ____________ (boil) at 100 degrees. 21. The water ____________ (boil). Can you turn it off? 22. I must go now. It ____________ (get) late. 23. I usually ____________ (go) to work by car. 24. It ____________ (not rain) very much in the summer. 25. The moon ____________ (go) round the earth.

