Поставьте местоимения в скобках в нужной форме. 1. Let (I) lay the table for this special dinner. 2. Let (we) take some light red wine for fried chicken. 3. Let (they) see what to order for lunch. 4. Let (he) serve whisk...

Английский язык
Поставьте местоимения в скобках в нужной форме. 1. Let (I) lay the table for this special dinner. 2. Let (we) take some light red wine for fried chicken. 3. Let (they) see what to order for lunch. 4. Let (he) serve whisky first. 5. Let (she) show you to the banqueting-hall. 6. Let (we) have strawberry amp; chocolate ice-cream for dessert.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1me 2us 3them 4him 5her 6us /////////////
