Поставьте так что бы получился диалог. 1 Of course, i can. What time may i call back? 2 Hi, auntie. This is Jenny speaking . How are you today? 3 Thank you. Goodbye. 4 We're fine. Can i speak to uncle Willy? 5 I'm sorry, J...

Английский язык

Поставьте так что бы получился диалог. 1 Of course, i can. What time may i call back? 2 Hi, auntie. This is Jenny speaking . How are you today? 3 Thank you. Goodbye. 4 We're fine. Can i speak to uncle Willy? 5 I'm sorry, Jenny. He isn't in. He's somewhere in the garden. I think he's watering flowers. Can you call back later? 6 Fine, thanks. And you? 7 Bay, Jenny 8 Ok I'll call in an hour. 9 Fine 10 Can you call an hour? 11 Hello

