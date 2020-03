Потрібно написати любимий рецепт приготування на аглійській мові) допоможіть бу??ь-ласка

Гость: Гость:

Method:Boil the eggs, potatoes and carrot. Set aside for cooling down. Skin boiled potatoes and carrot. Peel egs and onion. Dice eggs, potatoes, sausage, onion, pickled cucumbers and carrot into small pieces. Mix it in a big bowl. Add peas without liquid, mayonnaise, salt. Season with ground black pepper. Add chopped dill and parsley (if you like it). Put the salad in the fridge to cool. Ingredients:4 eggs4-5 not too big potatoes500 g cooked meat or sausage4-5 medium pickled cucumbers1 carrot1 onion1 can of green peasabout 200 g mayonnaisesalt, ground black pepperdill and parsley (optional)