Потрібно з не прямої мови перевести в пряму мову на англійській мові: 1. "Did you go to the party last night?" Jill asked. 2. "Why are you laughing?" Phillip asked 3. "How long does it take you to walk home from here?" Asked 4. "Will you land me some money?" Lesley asked Sara 5. "Who it that man?" The old lady asked her husband. 6. "Why did they miss their flight to Canada?" Paul asked. 7. "When will you visit your parents?" Shella asked me.

