Английский язык

Пожалуйста, помогите Exercise 2. Complete the sentences with can, could. 1. She turned though she ... not hear the question asked by her cousin. 2. You ... find information on the subject everywhere. 3. If I thought as you do I ... not stay another day in the house. 4. ... I have a pint of beer, please? 5. How ... you be angry with a small child? 6. Now ... you understand why I was so keen to meet you? 7. A good runner ... run the race in a few minutes. 8. When I was younger I ... speak French much better than I ... now. 9. I ... not trust you any more. 10. If I ... afford it I'd buy a boat. 11. If I had managed to repair my car earlier, I ... have driven you to London. 12. What games ... you play?

