Пожалуйста помогите ответить на вопросы What kind of classroom is this? Is it large or small? What colour are the walls in this classroom? What colour is the floor? Wheres the blackboard? What colour is it? Wheres the p...
Английский язык
Пожалуйста помогите ответить на вопросы What kind of classroom is this? Is it large or small? What colour are the walls in this classroom? What colour is the floor? Wheres the blackboard? What colour is it? Wheres the piece of chalk? Where are you? Are you at a lesson or at home?
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
It's an English classroom. It's large. The walls in the classroom are blue. The floor is brown. The blackboard is on the wall. It's black. The piece of chalk is on the table. I am in the classroom. I am at a lesson.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Математика
За покраску оконых рам один маляр получил 75 грн а второй 45 грн так как работал на д??а дня меньше чем первый сколько дней работал каждый если под...