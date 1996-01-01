Пожалуйста ,помогите срочно соединить ! Match a line in A and B and a sentence in C. There is more than one answer. А: 2 I last went to the cinema 3 I've had this watch 4 We've used this book 5 We lived in our old flat 6...
Английский язык
Пожалуйста ,помогите срочно соединить ! Match a line in A and B and a sentence in C. There is more than one answer. А: 2 I last went to the cinema 3 I've had this watch 4 We've used this book 5 We lived in our old flat 6 We haven't had a break 7 I last had a holiday 8 This building has been a school B: а)from 1988 to 1996. б)for an hour. с)two weeks ago. д)since 1985. е)since the beginning of term. ё)for three years. ж)in 1999. С: It's not bad. I quite like it. I went camping with some friends. I really need a cup of coffee. My Dad gave it to me for my birthday. We moved because we needed somewhere bigger. The film was rubbish. Before that it was an office.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
