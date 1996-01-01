Пожалуйста ,помогите срочно соединить ! Match a line in A and B and a sentence in C. There is more than one answer. А: 2 I last went to the cinema 3 I've had this watch 4 We've used this book 5 We lived in our old flat 6...

Английский язык

Пожалуйста ,помогите срочно соединить ! Match a line in A and B and a sentence in C. There is more than one answer. А: 2 I last went to the cinema 3 I've had this watch 4 We've used this book 5 We lived in our old flat 6 We haven't had a break 7 I last had a holiday 8 This building has been a school B: а)from 1988 to 1996. б)for an hour. с)two weeks ago. д)since 1985. е)since the beginning of term. ё)for three years. ж)in 1999. С: It's not bad. I quite like it. I went camping with some friends. I really need a cup of coffee. My Dad gave it to me for my birthday. We moved because we needed somewhere bigger. The film was rubbish. Before that it was an office.

