Пожалуйста Сделайте Очень срочно

Гость: Гость:

1) If we went the beach, we would sit by the sea. 2) Would they go on tour, if they recorded album? 3) If you were late, we wouldn’t wait for you. 4) It would be cool, if they played my favourite song. 5) Would you give me any money, if you won the competition? 6) We would buy a book, if it weren’t expensive. 7) I would wear my new dress, if I went to the wedding. 8) Would you practice your English, if you visited London This summer?