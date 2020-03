Present perfect continuous or present perfect simple? 1.Granny (lose) her glasses. 2.I'm very tired, beause I (run) for 2 hours. 3.Look! I (draw) the beautiful picture. 4.My clothes are dirty. I (repair) my car. 5.She (tra...

Английский язык

Present perfect continuous or present perfect simple? 1.Granny (lose) her glasses. 2.I'm very tired, beause I (run) for 2 hours. 3.Look! I (draw) the beautiful picture. 4.My clothes are dirty. I (repair) my car. 5.She (translate) this text since morning. 6.I (be) to India. Помогите пожалуйста!!!!!!!!!!

