Английский язык

Present Simple or Present Continuos? 1) What ... you ... (to want)? - I ... some tea (to want). 2) Who ... the drums (to play)? - It's my little brother. He ... the drums very well (to play) 3) When ... you ... the house (to leave)? - At 8.30 in the morning. 4) What ... you ... (to do)? - I ... my homework (to do). 5) What ... the boys ... at the moment (to sing?) - They ... an old English song (to sing). Помогите срочно!!!

