Английский язык
Present Simple or Present Continuos? 1) What ... you ... (to want)? - I ... some tea (to want). 2) Who ... the drums (to play)? - It's my little brother. He ... the drums very well (to play) 3) When ... you ... the house (to leave)? - At 8.30 in the morning. 4) What ... you ... (to do)? - I ... my homework (to do). 5) What ... the boys ... at the moment (to sing?) - They ... an old English song (to sing). Помогите срочно!!!
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1)What do you do?I want some tea. 2)Who is playing the drums?It's my little brother.He plays the drims very well. 3)When are you leaving the house?At 8.30 in the morning. 4)What are you doing?I am doing my homework. 5)What are the boys singing in the moment?They are singing an old English song
