Present Simple, Present Continuous, Present Perfect, Past Simple, Future (be)going to a) Have you ever heard of anyone called „Sky‟? - Present Perfect b) His parents named him after a painter. c) How do you practise Engli...

Английский язык
Present Simple, Present Continuous, Present Perfect, Past Simple, Future (be)going to a) Have you ever heard of anyone called „Sky‟? - Present Perfect b) His parents named him after a painter. c) How do you practise English at home? d) I‟m going to work in the games department. e) It‟s the best sushi I‟ve ever tasted. f) What are you going to do this evening? g) When did you last read an English book? h) Why are you learning English?
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Геометрия
Помогите пожалуйста решить. очень надо!!!
Ответить
Биология
Где простые ,а где сложные листья яблоня берёза клён сирень
Ответить
Математика
32:2×10+160×5реши по действиям
Ответить
Русский язык
Помогите срочно сделать орфоэпический разбор следующих слов:дождевых ,дожди,конечно,чуствуешь
Ответить
Геометрия
Решите пожалуйста 2 и 3 задания
Ответить