Английский язык
Привет ребзя, срочно нужна помощь! Заранее спасибо! Составьте предложения: 1). moment/the/are/picking/you/flower/at? 2). scarf/gloves/are/you/a/and/wearing? 3). you/now/leaves/are/raking? 4). raincoat/have/ a/ you/got? 5). he/swim/doesn`t/ well? 6). it/outside/is/raining?
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1are you picking the flowers at the moment? 2are you wearing a scarf and gloves? 3are you raking leaves now? 4have you got a raincoat? 5doesn't he swim well? 6is it raining outside?
