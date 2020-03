Прочитай текст и раздели его на две части. Какую из них можно озоглавить "Mr Lipton and His Student", а какую -" Mr Lipton and His House"? Jack Lipton This is Jack Lipton. And this is his house. His homse is not very big. Ja...

Английский язык

Прочитай текст и раздели его на две части. Какую из них можно озоглавить "Mr Lipton and His Student", а какую -" Mr Lipton and His House"? Jack Lipton This is Jack Lipton. And this is his house. His homse is not very big. Jack has four rooms. They are big and clean. The house has yellow walls, white doors and windows and red roof. You can see green trees and bright flowers by the house. Mr Lipton is a teacher. He teacher English. He has twenty students. His stydent aee not old, they are young. They are from. Rome, Paris, Madrid and Moskow. Jack Lipton teacher his students to speak English, to read and to write in English. His students like English and they like their teacher.

Автор: Гость