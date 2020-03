. Прочитайте и письменно переведите на русский язык текст: GEOTHERMAL ENERGY AND TIDAL POWER 1. Geothermal energy is the natural heat generated in the interior of Earth and released from volcanoes and hot springs or from geyser...

. Прочитайте и письменно переведите на русский язык текст: GEOTHERMAL ENERGY AND TIDAL POWER 1. Geothermal energy is the natural heat generated in the interior of Earth and released from volcanoes and hot springs or from geysers that shoot out heated water and steam. Reservoirs of hot water and steam under Earth's surface can be accessed by drilling through the rock layer. The naturally heated water can be used to heat buildings, while the steam can be used to generate electricity. Steam can also be produced by pumping cold water into rock that is heated by geothermal energy; such steam is then used to produce electric power. 2. Geothermal energy is an important alternative energy source in areas of geothermal activity, including parts of the United States, Iceland, and Italy. Homes in Boise, Idaho, are heated using geothermal energy, as are most buildings in Iceland. The Geysers in California is the largest steam field in the world and has been used to produce electricity since 1960. Unlike solar energy and wind power, however, the use of geothermal energy has an environmental impact. Chemicals in the steam contribute to air pollution, and water mixed with the steam contains dissolved salts that can corrode pipes and harm aquatic ecosystems. 3. The rise and fall of ocean tides contain enormous amounts of energy that can be captured to produce electricity. In order for tidal power to be effective, however, the difference in height between low and high tides needs to be at least 20 feet (6 meters), and there are only a few places in the world where this occurs. A tidal station works like a hydropower dam, with its turbines spinning as the tide flows through them in the mouths of bays or estuaries (an arm of the sea at the lower end of a river), generating electricity. By the end of the twentieth century, tidal power plants were in operation in France, Russia, Canada, and China. 4. Ocean thermal energy uses the temperature change between the warmer surface waters and the colder depths to produce electrical power.

