Прочитайте текст и ответьте на вопросы. A driver who was going in his car at a great speed through the country road saw a man crossing the road and a dog following him. As the car drew near them the dog suddenly stopped, was h...

Прочитайте текст и ответьте на вопросы. A driver who was going in his car at a great speed through the country road saw a man crossing the road and a dog following him. As the car drew near them the dog suddenly stopped, was hit by the car and killed. The driver stopped his car and came up to the man. "I am very sorry for what has happened," he said. "Will 50 dollars be enough for the killed dog?" — "Oh, yes," said the man, "50 dollars will be quite enough." The man put the money in his pocket and when the driver disappeared in the distance, looked at the dog and thought, "I wonder whose dog it was." Вопросы: 1. Did the man feel very unhappy that the dog had been killed? 2. Why was he happy to get 50 dollars? II. Поставьте вопрос к подчеркнутому члену предложения. A driver was going in his car at a great speed through the country road.

