Прочти текст и кратко ответь на вопросы. Larry's and Lulu's Toys Larry and Lulu have got a lot of different toys: big and small and of all colours. Larry has got a toy soldier,a ball and a jack-in-the-box. Lulu has got a papp...

Английский язык

Прочти текст и кратко ответь на вопросы. Larry's and Lulu's Toys Larry and Lulu have got a lot of different toys: big and small and of all colours. Larry has got a toy soldier,a ball and a jack-in-the-box. Lulu has got a pappet,a ballerina and a doll. Larry's favourite toy is a toy soldier. It's got dark hair and brown eyes. Where's the toy soldier ? It's on the shelf. Lulu's favourite toy is a ballerina . It's got blue eyes , fair hair,a small nose,small ears and a pink mouth. It's very pretty. Where's the ballerina ? It's in the toy box. 1.What toys has Larry got ? A toy soldier ,a ball and a jack-in-the-box. 2.What's his favourite toy ? 3.What toys has Lulu got ? 4.What's her favourite toy? 5.Where's the toy soldier ? 6.Where's the ballerina ? 7.What toy has Chuckles got ? 8.What toys have you got ? 9.What's your favourite toy? 10.Where is it ?

