Project "The Ttip I Enjoyed Very Much" cделайте пожалуйста! на английском желательно. минимум 7 предложений.

Английский язык
Project "The Ttip I Enjoyed Very Much" cделайте пожалуйста! на английском желательно. минимум 7 предложений.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
I choose a Project - 'The Trip I Enjoyed very mush'. I went to Moscow with her parents during the summer holidays. Capital left me with the impression of a huge, great and rich city. I would like to visit it more than once. Walking through the center, I saw the Kremlin, Red Square and saw the famous Astronomical Clock on the Kremlin tower, which sounds the battle on TV every New Year. But most of all I liked the St. Basil's Cathedral. His brightly colored domes andturrets, he recalled on a magical palace. In Moscow, a lot of beautiful flower beds and fountains.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Печь звуко-буквенный разбор слова
Ответить
Английский язык
Помогите сделать очень нужно! пожалуйста
Ответить
География
Сша положение страны на материке и в части света
Ответить
Математика
Номер 112. помогите пожалуйста!!!
Ответить
Русский язык
Модель глагола,как часть речи. Подскажите пожалуйста...
Ответить