Project "The Ttip I Enjoyed Very Much" cделайте пожалуйста! на английском желательно. минимум 7 предложений.

Гость: Гость:

I choose a Project - 'The Trip I Enjoyed very mush'. I went to Moscow with her parents during the summer holidays. Capital left me with the impression of a huge, great and rich city. I would like to visit it more than once. Walking through the center, I saw the Kremlin, Red Square and saw the famous Astronomical Clock on the Kremlin tower, which sounds the battle on TV every New Year. But most of all I liked the St. Basil's Cathedral. His brightly colored domes andturrets, he recalled on a magical palace. In Moscow, a lot of beautiful flower beds and fountains.