Прошу помочь пожалуйста Составьте диалог на тему вежливость по английскому язы??у Если что то программа "Планета Знаний" Она очень сложная
Nowadays, many people forget that such courtesy,especially the youth of today.I remember my grandmother who was very religious and polite.When I was (-) as a teenager I always stay (s) at my grandma's.So you come to her,and she gives you something good,yummy feed.Remember how I always asked (but) when we sat over a Cup of hot tea in the winter,when the window was raging snowstorm,sit and talk heart to heart with his grandmother.And we talked about it: -You remember your young years...-he started the conversation the old lady.-at that time it was not so as now...and the other village people and others.In our times the youth has always been polite. -Grandma!What is "politeness"? -Well,-she sighed,-Politeness is a human characteristic which characterizes the personality good manners, good deeds and education.Under the politeness is usually described as the ability to communicate respectfully with people, a willingness to find a compromise and listen to opposing points of view.So that was my wonderful day at my grandmother's.
