Put in the verbs in the correct form. 1)Yesterday Linda _________ the interview to the youth magazine (give) 2)Linda _______ Freanch (speak) 3)Next month a group of Russian students ________ two weeks in London (spend) 4)Du...

Английский язык
Put in the verbs in the correct form. 1)Yesterday Linda _________ the interview to the youth magazine (give) 2)Linda _______ Freanch (speak) 3)Next month a group of Russian students ________ two weeks in London (spend) 4)During their last visit the students _______ with English familes (stay) 5)Let's _________ a date and time now (arrange) 6)They ___________ to change their names (go) Помогите сделать пожалуйста!
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
Gave, spoke, spent, stayed, arranged, went.
