Put some or any in the correct place in the sentences. 1)Example: There are some newspapers on the bookshelf. 2)Are there bus tickets in your briefcase? 3)There are stamps in my bag. 4)There aren't keys in the kitchen. 5)T...

Put some or any in the correct place in the sentences. 1)Example: There are some newspapers on the bookshelf. 2)Are there bus tickets in your briefcase? 3)There are stamps in my bag. 4)There aren't keys in the kitchen. 5)There are pens on the table. 6)Are there Greek students in your class?

