Put the phrases into the correct order to make up the dialogue.— Let me have a look. O pen your mouth, please.— What is it, Doctor?1 — Good morning, Doctor.— Your throat is a bit red. Have you taken your temperature?— It’s a ba...

Английский язык
Put the phrases into the correct order to make up the dialogue.— Let me have a look. O pen your mouth, please.— What is it, Doctor?1 — Good morning, Doctor.— Your throat is a bit red. Have you taken your temperature?— It’s a bad cold. You should stay in bed for three days. T ake this medicinethree times a day and come on Friday.— I’ve got a headache and a sore throat.— No, I haven’t.— Thank you, doctor.— Good morning. What’s wrong with you?— Here is the thermometer. Let’s take your temperature. O h, it’s high. розположите фрази вправельном порядкечтоби получился диалог
1 — Good morning, Doctor. — Good morning. What’s wrong with you? — I’ve got a headache and a sore throat. — Let me have a look. O pen your mouth, please. — Your throat is a bit red. Have you taken your temperature? — No, I haven’t. — Here is the thermometer. Let’s take your temperature. O h, it’s high. — What is it, Doctor? — It’s a bad cold. You should stay in bed for three days. T ake this medicine three times a day and come on Friday. — Thank you, doctor.
