Put the phrases into the correct order to make up the dialogue.— Let me have a look. O pen your mouth, please.— What is it, Doctor?1 — Good morning, Doctor.— Your throat is a bit red. Have you taken your temperature?— It’s a ba...

Английский язык

Put the phrases into the correct order to make up the dialogue.— Let me have a look. O pen your mouth, please.— What is it, Doctor?1 — Good morning, Doctor.— Your throat is a bit red. Have you taken your temperature?— It’s a bad cold. You should stay in bed for three days. T ake this medicinethree times a day and come on Friday.— I’ve got a headache and a sore throat.— No, I haven’t.— Thank you, doctor.— Good morning. What’s wrong with you?— Here is the thermometer. Let’s take your temperature. O h, it’s high. розположите фрази вправельном порядкечтоби получился диалог

