Complete the text with the words from below.There are a lot 1) cinema-goers nowadays. Visiting cinema2) become a very popular way of spending free time.Modern cinemas are very beautiful and comfortable. Large halls3) equipped w...

Английский язык

Complete the text with the words from below.There are a lot 1) cinema-goers nowadays. Visiting cinema2) become a very popular way of spending free time.Modern cinemas are very beautiful and comfortable. Large halls3) equipped with new screens, special soundabsorbingpanels and nice seats. You can buy the tickets right 4)the film starts or a day earlier. T here are some kinds of films on 5)the cinema. If you want to 6) funyou can choose a comedy or a western. If you enjoy special effects and are interestedin the ideas 7) future you can see a science fiction or anadventure film. C hildren like watching cartoons and 8) tothe cinema with their parents.1. a) from b) of c) for2. a) have b) has c) had3. a) be b) is c) are4. a) before b) in front of c) after5. a) on b) of c) at6. a) have b) enjoy c) like7. a) for b) about c) around8. a) come b) comes c) are coming

