Небольшое сообщение по одной из четырёх тем: 1. Traditional Russian Sports 2. 1980 Olimpics 3. The Olympics Games (History) 4. Sport in my life
My favourite sport My favourite sport is tennis.I have tennis lessons every Saturday morning at my local sports centre .In the summer I play tennis with my friends every day.I like tennis because it is great fun and you do exercise at the same time. You need a racet and special tennis balls to play. There are two players or four players.I sometimes play with my dad.He is terrible and I always beat him. My favourite tennis player is Rafa Nadal from Spain .He is very toung and very strong.I don*t Like LIeyton Hewitt because is very rude and ugly.
