Put the verbs in brackets into the correct form present continuous . 1) mother is m the kitchen; she(make) some cakes. 2) hallo? Who (knock) at the door? 3) it (snow) . Put on your fur coat.4) at this moment we (do) exercises o...

Английский язык
Put the verbs in brackets into the correct form present continuous . 1) mother is m the kitchen; she(make) some cakes. 2) hallo? Who (knock) at the door? 3) it (snow) . Put on your fur coat.4) at this moment we (do) exercises on tenses. 5) leave me alone, I (work) 6)she (to watch) Tv 7)she (to clean) heer teeth. 8) they ( to have) breakfast. 9) she (to write) a letter. 10) you (to wear) an old skirt
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) Mother is in the kitchen. She is making some cakes. 2) Hallo? Who is knocking at the door? 3) It is snowing. Put on your fur coat. 4) At this moment we are doing exercises on tenses. 5) Leave me alone, I am working. 6) She is watching TV. 7) She is cleaning her teeth. 8) They are having breakfast. 9) She is writing a letter. 10) You are wearing an old skirt.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Тело движеться по прямой , так что расстояние s от начальной точки изменяется по закону s =12t + 3t^ (м) где t- время движения в секунах . найти ск...
Ответить
Английский язык
Put the verbs in brackets into the correct form present continuous . 1) mother is m the kitchen; she(make) some cakes. 2) hallo? Who (knock) at the...
Ответить
Литература
Скажите одним словом что такое мараль
Ответить
Английский язык
Сочинение на любую тему (150 слов и больше) на Англ, я сам переведу
Ответить
Окружающий мир
Мини сочинение на тему "Как я представляю себе землю ,глядя на глобус. Сочинение д??лжно быть маленькое,краткое,хорошо запоминается.Спасибо за ранее!
Ответить