Put the verbs in brackets into the correct form present continuous . 1) mother is m the kitchen; she(make) some cakes. 2) hallo? Who (knock) at the door? 3) it (snow) . Put on your fur coat.4) at this moment we (do) exercises o...

1) Mother is in the kitchen. She is making some cakes. 2) Hallo? Who is knocking at the door? 3) It is snowing. Put on your fur coat. 4) At this moment we are doing exercises on tenses. 5) Leave me alone, I am working. 6) She is watching TV. 7) She is cleaning her teeth. 8) They are having breakfast. 9) She is writing a letter. 10) You are wearing an old skirt.