Английский язык
Put the verbs in brackets into the Present Perfect or Present Perfect Continuous. A:You look really tired.What have you been doing (do) all day? B:I.....(clean) the house. A:...........(you find)my bracelet this afternoon? B:No,I.........(clean)all the rooms but I............(not see)it.How long ............(you look) for it? A:Well I ...........(not see) it since last week. B: Jackie ............(tidy up) a lot today. ............(you ask) her yet? A:No,I*ll ask her now. Thanks,mum.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
A: You look really tired. What have you been doing all day? B: I have been cleaning the house. A: Have you found my bracelet this afternoon? B: No, I have cleaned all the rooms but I have not seen it. How long have you been looking for it? A: Well I have not seen it since last week. B: Jackie has been tidying up a lot today. Have you asked her yet? A: No, I'll ask her now. Thanks, mum.
