Put the verbs in brackets into the Present Perfect or Present Perfect Continuous. A:You look really tired.What have you been doing (do) all day? B:I.....(clean) the house. A:...........(you find)my bracelet this afternoon? ...

Гость: Гость:

A: You look really tired. What have you been doing all day? B: I have been cleaning the house. A: Have you found my bracelet this afternoon? B: No, I have cleaned all the rooms but I have not seen it. How long have you been looking for it? A: Well I have not seen it since last week. B: Jackie has been tidying up a lot today. Have you asked her yet? A: No, I'll ask her now. Thanks, mum.