Put the words in the correct order to make them senteses 1.Finish, we, work, our, 7 at 2. Stay, i will, the , office, in 4 o'clock 3. Emgineers, our, have, at, lunch, 1
Английский язык
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1)We finish our work at 7. 2)I will stay in the office till 4 o' clock. 3) our engineers have lunch at 1.
