Write the following sentences using the prepositions: in, by, at, on, for. 1.What's ....... TV tonight? 2.Do you come to school ...... bus? 3.I am very busy ...... the moment. 4. Romeo and Juliet is a play ...... William Sh...

Английский язык

Write the following sentences using the prepositions: in, by, at, on, for. 1.What's ....... TV tonight? 2.Do you come to school ...... bus? 3.I am very busy ...... the moment. 4. Romeo and Juliet is a play ...... William Shakespeare. 5.He read and interesting article ..... the paper today. Помогите пожалуйста.

Автор: Гость