Write the following sentences using the prepositions: in, by, at, on, for. 1.What's ....... TV tonight? 2.Do you come to school ...... bus? 3.I am very busy ...... the moment. 4. Romeo and Juliet is a play ...... William Sh...

Английский язык
Write the following sentences using the prepositions: in, by, at, on, for. 1.What's ....... TV tonight? 2.Do you come to school ...... bus? 3.I am very busy ...... the moment. 4. Romeo and Juliet is a play ...... William Shakespeare. 5.He read and interesting article ..... the paper today. Помогите пожалуйста.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Ответ:1)on2)by3)at4)for5)in
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
География
Какие страны занимают ведущие позиции в мире по объемам экспорта и импорта товара
Ответить
История
Подскажите пожалуйста законы Хамураппи о земле и войне. Достаточно пяти законов
Ответить
Литература
Проведи диалог с Машей Троекуровой ( СРОЧНО НАДО ДАЮ 15 БАЛОВ, НАДО ЧЕРЕЗ ОДИН ДЕНЬ )
Ответить
История
Результаты 1,3,4, крестовых походов
Ответить
Английский язык
Помогите пожалуйста с 5 заданием
Ответить