ПЖ ПОМАГИТЕ СРОЧНО 1)Fill in the gaps with the right prepositions ( предлоги ) 1.Mary got ______from England last week. 2.I usually get______at seven o'clock. 3.She looked______me when I was a child. 4.He looks_____meeting...

Английский язык

ПЖ ПОМАГИТЕ СРОЧНО 1)Fill in the gaps with the right prepositions ( предлоги ) 1.Mary got ______from England last week. 2.I usually get______at seven o'clock. 3.She looked______me when I was a child. 4.He looks_____meeting with this women. 5.I'm not listening the radio. Turn it____. 6.The with turned the princess____the frog.

Автор: Гость