1. Выбери и вставь слово, подходящее по смыслу. 1. … is a person who gives us the books when we need. а.) A teacher b) A librarian c) A journalist 1. Mr Bright will be responsible for an German-Russian students’ … next year. a) interview b) studying c) exchange 1. My mum likes to invite guests. She is very … . а. responsible b) hospitable c) intelligent 1. The Browns are a … English family: a mother, a father and two children. а. traditional b) loving c) cruel 1. A bodyguard is a very … profession. а. funny b) creative c) dangerous 2. Выбери и вставь глагол в нужной форме. 1. She … meat every day. a) is eating b) eats c) eat 2. The baby … at the moment. a) is sleeping b) sleeps c) sleep 3. Mother never … the dishes. a) is washing b) washes c) wash 4. Look! He … very quickly. a) is running b) runs c) run 5. I … my homework every day. a) am doing b) do c) does 3. Заполнить пропуски нужным предлогом, если требуется. 1. We are a close family and we get … well with each other. 2. I usually get up … 8 o’clock. 3. Last year Joan made friends … a very intelligent boy. 4. What music do you like to listen …? 5. He never misses … his classes at school. 4. Задайте общий вопрос и один специальный вопрос к предложению, начиная со слова в скобках. Father is reading a newspaper at the moment. (What?)

