Раскрой скобки, употребляя глаголы в Past Simple ? или Past Continuos. I (to play) computer games yesterday. I (to play) computer games at five o'clock yesterday. He (to play) computer games from two till three yesterday. W...

Английский язык
Раскрой скобки, употребляя глаголы в Past Simple ? или Past Continuos. I (to play) computer games yesterday. I (to play) computer games at five o'clock yesterday. He (to play) computer games from two till three yesterday. We (to play) computer games the whole evening yesterday. What Nick (to do) when you came to his place? What you (to do) when I rang you up? I (not to sleep) at nine o'clock yesterday. What he (to do) yesterday? - He (to read) a book. What he (to do) the whole evening yesterday? --He (to read) a book. She (to sleep) when you came home? My brother (not to play) tennis yesterday. He (to play) tennis the day be­fore yesterday. My sister (not to play) the pi­ano at four o'clock yesterday. She (to play) the piano the whole evening. When I came into the kitchen, mother (to cook). She (to cook) the whole day yesterday. You (to do) your homework yester ПРОШУ, ПОМОГИТЕ!!!
Played, was playing, played, played, was nick doing, were you doing, wasn't sleeping, did he do, was reading, was she sleeping, didn't play, played, wasn't playing, played, was cooking, cooked, were doing
