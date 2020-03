Раскрой скобки употребляя презент симпл или презент континиус She ____________ (not to drink) coffee now. I______________ (to read) every day. He_____________ (to sleep) every night. We____________ (to drink) tea every mor...

Английский язык

Раскрой скобки употребляя презент симпл или презент континиус She ____________ (not to drink) coffee now. I______________ (to read) every day. He_____________ (to sleep) every night. We____________ (to drink) tea every morning. They___________ (to go) to school every morning. I_______________ (to read) now. He _____________ (to sleep) now. We_____________ (to drink) tea now. They ___________ (to go) to school now. My Dad always _____________ (to go) to work by car. My baby brother ____________ (to play) with his toys at the moment. __________ she ____________ (to get) up at six o’clock every morning? She _____________ (to take) her daughter to school every morning.

Автор: Гость