Рассказ на английском про дерево

In every country, in every city, the park, the park, the garden grow various species of trees. In the forests, fields and forest edges, they grow much more at the banks of rivers and lakes. This white birch, rowan and curly, and mighty oaks, maples and sprawling, and fluffy trees, and silver poplars and weeping willows, even ... Living near the trees is the same as that of the people: they, too, are born, live and die. Being born, a tree is fighting for his life on earth and a place under the sun. And, just as in humans, the trees also have a lot of friends (a playful warm breeze, cheerful chirping of birds, the neighboring trees, and others.) And enemies (caterpillars, rodents, etc.). And, too, it happens that friends sometimes become angry, prickly and harsh. But the trees still love them and forgive them all the insults. Have trees and other offenders - people who, for the sake of fun and entertainment the branches be broken off, the leaves would stop, then cut down, it will beat to the trunks of some items. And if people will kindle a fire in the forest, the trees are under threat - to burn and never grow up. After a fire is ruined entire root system of the trees, which is responsible for the further life and growth of the tree. Despite the different severity tree endures all offenses and knows how to enjoy your life: will spring - swell kidneys and come out leaves, summer will come - the foliage is thick, bloom beautiful flowers, bumblebees fly, pollen gather from flowers formed ovaries fruits: sweet fruit , medicinal and useful berries nuts. The trees are always good - will treat all their gifts and tasty feed, cure, save, and regret, and not with whom nothing is asked in return, only respect for the confidence and affection. So let us always love and never hurt the trees, because they are also our friends live!