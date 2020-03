Read these sentences sроkеп Ьу univcrsiry students. What is each person studying? 1 !Уе have to know every bone iп а person's body. 2 I'm concentrating оп thе rnodernist style arrd thе work of Le Corbusier апd Fгапk l-Ioyd tVгi...

Английский язык

Read these sentences sроkеп Ьу univcrsiry students. What is each person studying? 1 !Уе have to know every bone iп а person's body. 2 I'm concentrating оп thе rnodernist style arrd thе work of Le Corbusier апd Fгапk l-Ioyd tVгight. 3 The way wc use fertilizers is mцсh mоrе precise than te,enty уеаrs а8о. 4 ýИе'rс going to сопсепtrаtе оп Frецd and Jчпg this tеrm. 5 l've been геаdiпg some books оп time mапаgеmспt, 6 Ехрrеssiопism was really а reaction to the wогk of the Impressionists. 7 Wе 've spent а lot of time оп Аmеriсап foreign policy and hоw it has Ьееп affected Ьу various domestic problems. 8 You must know this case - it's one of thе most fапочs iп lcgal history. Now mаrk the strеs on еасh of your answcs, сhесk with thе answeT kец and pracise saying the words.

Автор: Гость