READING Read the text and complete it with the phrases(a-f) a) to surf through the net; b) which is going to be the main medium of the future; c) or meet people online; d) are active users of the Net: e) to live in the real wor...

Английский язык

READING Read the text and complete it with the phrases(a-f) a) to surf through the net; b) which is going to be the main medium of the future; c) or meet people online; d) are active users of the Net: e) to live in the real world; f)put their children in front of a computer. Nowadays it has become clear that the internet may have a bad influence on our daily life because it have influence on our daily life because changes people's social behaviour, especially the aocial behaviour of children. In our times. when a lot of families have comput- ers and 1) children should certainly learn how to do it. They should know how to get informa tion, how they can buy something(2) If they don't learn to use the Internet when they are young, they will have great difficulties later. The reason is that the Internet is a very powerful medium 13) Meanwhile, there is a certain danger in the Internet. Children easily become its competent users, but they don't know how(4) any longer. The Internet will never replace real life, real friends, real eommunication and children should be told about it. Parents ghould not just(5) and say"Oh well, that's the Inter net, go on, have some fun and be quiet." The Internet was not made for ehildren and so it should not be used as a babysitter. There is so much harmful material on the Internet, that ehildren should not be allowed(6) all by themselves. Absolutely the same can be said about television, which also has a tendency to replace real life. I believe that people who watch too much television, forget to be members of a social community.

