Ребят, помогите, пожалуйста. Здесь задействовано правило про "Придаточные предложения времени и условия" Open the brackets to make the sentences meaningful. Use the subjunctive mood: If I (to take) enough time, I (to work) o...

Английский язык

Ребят, помогите, пожалуйста. Здесь задействовано правило про "Придаточные предложения времени и условия" Open the brackets to make the sentences meaningful. Use the subjunctive mood: If I (to take) enough time, I (to work) on the computer. 2. If I (not to have) many friends, I (to be) very lonely. 3. If Mary (not to know) the twins very well, she (not to be) able to say who’s Jack and who’s John. 4. I wish it (to be) summer now and we (can) go to the Crimea. 5. If James (to send) me a letter, I (to answer) him by all means. 6. If only we (to stay) at home. 7. I wish you (to have) porridge or bacon and eggs for breakfast. 8. If only he (to want) to learn English. 9. If it (not to rain) so heavily in autumn here, we (can) begin building the house in October. 10. I wish Bob (can) win the competition.

